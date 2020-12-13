50,000 Shares in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRON. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRON. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

Cronos Group stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 2.15.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 100,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $733,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,258,689 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,991. 7.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

