46,055 Shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.14% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,067,000 after purchasing an additional 140,245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,509,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 700,492 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 768,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,165,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $30.71 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by ($0.05). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.