4,148 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,020,298 shares of company stock valued at $998,009 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

