30,851 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,851 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 325.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 88.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HAL opened at $19.83 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.