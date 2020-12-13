2,904 Shares in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KWR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Also, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $344,339.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,669 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

KWR stock opened at $252.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $272.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.70.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.33.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.