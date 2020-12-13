2,752 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kirby by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEX opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.02. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $496.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $183,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

