23,819 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,036,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. 140166 raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

