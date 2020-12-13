222,149 Shares in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 222,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,946,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $343,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,977 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 34.5% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,559,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,079 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 6,240.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,862,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,567 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $6,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

NYSE:NOV opened at $14.32 on Friday. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

