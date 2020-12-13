21,664 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $664,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 238,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 74.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 108,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 46,153 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $9.71 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.89.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $332.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Graham O. Jones sold 5,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $55,844.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,702,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

