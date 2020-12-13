21,629 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Teradyne by 65.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Teradyne by 85.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,231 shares of company stock worth $23,120,322. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $115.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.31. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $118.96.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.76.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

