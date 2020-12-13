169,643 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 169,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 661,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,949 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 360,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,286,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,679,000 after acquiring an additional 38,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

