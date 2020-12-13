140,133 Shares in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on FOLD. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,467 shares in the company, valued at $903,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $344,221.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,653.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,685 and sold 350,253 shares valued at $5,646,735. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.47. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

