1,358 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Square by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,207,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Square by 9.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 714,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after buying an additional 61,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 15.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Square from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

NYSE SQ opened at $216.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.34 and a beta of 2.68. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $222.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $30,786,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,015,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 35,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $4,990,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,107,654.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,079,166 shares of company stock valued at $198,602,221. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

