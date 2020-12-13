13,157 Shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,157 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBVA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Banco Sabadell raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.