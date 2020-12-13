12,943 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SEA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,293 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 38,849 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $193.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $212.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.94.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

