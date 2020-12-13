129,428 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,307 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,425 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HP by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,547,000 after acquiring an additional 353,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $23.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,130 shares of company stock worth $5,592,212. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

