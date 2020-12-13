12,636 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Bought by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

