1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.02 ($30.61).

Shares of ETR:DRI opened at €20.12 ($23.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 10.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is €21.91. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

