12,491 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $60.97.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

