12,386 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenable by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Tenable by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 1,091.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tenable by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TENB. BidaskClub downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $51,328.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,178.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $92,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,670.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,272 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,986. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

