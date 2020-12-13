12,196 Shares in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,953,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328,083 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1,607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,807,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,726,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,272,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $6,086,000. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGCP stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.91. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.75.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $455.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

