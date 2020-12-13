11,232 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,232 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Oracle by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Oracle by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,703 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,314 shares of company stock worth $7,578,197 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

