11,225 Shares in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Purchased by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,490,000 after buying an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after buying an additional 83,055 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after buying an additional 499,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after buying an additional 34,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Shares of Monro stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $81.54. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MNRO shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Monro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.