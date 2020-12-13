10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NYSE:TXG) by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 10x Genomics worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,146 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,562,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,188,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,055 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,772 shares during the period.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 21,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total value of $2,872,435.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,085.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $5,107,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,321,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,747,333 over the last quarter.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $147.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average of $114.87. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $166.31.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $109.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.82.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

