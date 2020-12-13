1,004 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $2,311,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 73.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

LIN opened at $249.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $269.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

