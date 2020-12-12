ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Down to $2.03

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $1.81. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 71,715 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZW Data Action Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of ZW Data Action Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

