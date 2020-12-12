Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zomedica Corp. is a veterinary health company. It creates products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica Corp., formerly known as Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

NYSE ZOM opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.22. Zomedica has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zomedica will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

