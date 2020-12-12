Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GFED. TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ GFED opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $26.93.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 6.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 23,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the second quarter worth $587,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

