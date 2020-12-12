Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amalgamated Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amalgamated Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93. Amalgamated Bank has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $58.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody solutions. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

