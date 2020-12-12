Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of PulteGroup have underperformed the industry year to date, earnings estimates have been trending north over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s growth potential. Improving housing market prospects, prudent land investments strategy, focus on entry-level buyers and protecting liquidity, as well as prudent management of cash flows have been benefiting PulteGroup. Focus on growing demand for entry-level homes, addressing the need for lower-priced homes, given affordability concerns is encouraging. The housing market rebound on the back of low interest rates, a restricted supply of existing-home inventory, and a desire among some buyers to exit more densely populated urban centers will drive the company.However, rising land and labor are a pressing concern.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PHM. Raymond James raised PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zelman & Associates lowered PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NYSE:PHM opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 26.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

