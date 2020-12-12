Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $173.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors is driven by a strong rebound in demand across all end markets served. It continues to benefit from a strong position in secular growth markets — including automotive, industrial & IoT, communications, as well as mobile. Its safety products for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have been gaining momentum. Further, growing adoption of NXP’s offerings, product design wins and a gradual economic recovery remain positives. Additionally, strength in infrastructure due to the rising 5G network deployments are driving growth of the communication business. However, the coronavirus pandemic and softness in the automotive market remain concerns. In addition, weaker handset unit sales and channel inventory overbuild continue to pose threats. The stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.31.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $157.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $167.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Julie Southern sold 4,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total value of $642,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,317 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

