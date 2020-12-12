Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get iStar alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded iStar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of STAR opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. iStar has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.24. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. As a group, analysts predict that iStar will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. iStar’s payout ratio is 11.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iStar in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iStar in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iStar in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 32.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iStar by 944.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iStar (STAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.