Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.30). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $38,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 72,856 shares of company stock valued at $346,722 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $52,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

