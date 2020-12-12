Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). New Relic reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,766. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in New Relic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.