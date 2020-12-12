Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). New Relic reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,201,766. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in New Relic by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 188.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Relic by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. New Relic has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $74.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07.

New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

