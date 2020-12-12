Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post $1.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will announce $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. CME Group posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.06.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,341 shares of company stock worth $1,735,973 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CME Group by 27.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CME Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $180.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.80. CME Group has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.