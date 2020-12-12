Zacks: Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.13). ProPetro reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 184%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.29 million. The firm’s revenue was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PUMP. Citigroup increased their target price on ProPetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised ProPetro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 12.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period.

PUMP opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

