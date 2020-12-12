Zacks: Analysts Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. James River Group reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million.

JRVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Compass Point upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 141.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in James River Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in James River Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in James River Group during the second quarter valued at $380,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRVR opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. James River Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.