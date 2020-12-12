Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Gap Down to $2.27

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.08. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 8,084 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 552.51%. The business had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
