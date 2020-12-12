Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Gap Down to $2.27

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.27, but opened at $2.08. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 8,084 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 552.51%. The business had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Yunhong CTI worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.