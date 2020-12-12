Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

YEXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.61.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $28,857.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,720. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yext by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Yext by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Yext by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yext by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

