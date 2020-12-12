Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Shares Gap Down to $3.17

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $2.60. Xenetic Biosciences shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 60,885 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xenetic Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

