WNS (NYSE:WNS) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Cowen

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target upped by Cowen from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.64.

NYSE WNS opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $214.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.47 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. WNS’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in WNS by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,436,000 after acquiring an additional 650,148 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 815,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,855,000 after purchasing an additional 339,959 shares during the period. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd lifted its stake in WNS by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd now owns 2,136,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,468,000 after purchasing an additional 335,610 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in WNS by 55.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 767,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in WNS by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,631,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,359,000 after buying an additional 247,042 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

