WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WETF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered WisdomTree Investments from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WisdomTree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.81.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 44.4% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 97,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 459.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 347,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 658.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 96,036 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

