WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WestRock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded WestRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.80.

WRK opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.38. WestRock has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 421,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 83,767 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 132,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

