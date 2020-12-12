Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NWL. BidaskClub cut shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NWL opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -78.88, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

