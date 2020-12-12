WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD) Shares Gap Down to $0.32

Shares of WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.30. WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 27,277 shares changing hands.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut shares of WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a market cap of C$50.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38.

WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V) (CVE:WMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WeedMD Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WeedMD Inc. (WMD.V)

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

