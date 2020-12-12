Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

WASH stock opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $771.75 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $57.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

