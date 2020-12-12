Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper Sells 557,000 Shares of Stock

Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $17,289,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WMG opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion and a PE ratio of -53.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.86. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,255,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 60,112 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,679 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,514,000.

WMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

