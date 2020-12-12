Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Alice L. Walton Sells 300,940 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $44,211,095.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,870,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE WMT opened at $147.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $415.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $417,050,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

