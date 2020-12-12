Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 413,653 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at $380,412,263.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Thursday, December 3rd, S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $35,710,578.51.

On Tuesday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $27,058,306.59.

On Friday, November 20th, S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $147.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.