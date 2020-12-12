Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wabtec from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Melius began coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wabtec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wabtec from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Wabtec stock opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wabtec will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

In other Wabtec news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 740,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,125,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,061 shares of company stock worth $19,163,712. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,693,000 after purchasing an additional 939,532 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 5,553.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 462,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 453,993 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 428,107 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 914,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 374,200 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

